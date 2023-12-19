5 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' stars to reunite, share memories of Matthew Perry

By Tanvi Gupta 01:51 pm Dec 19, 202301:51 pm

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' cast to reunite in memory of Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston is said to be planning a private gathering for the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast at her Bel-Air residence this holiday season. The event is meant to honor the life and legacy of co-star Matthew Perry—who tragically passed away in October due to "acute effects of ketamine," as confirmed by the LA County Medical Examiner's Office last Friday. While the entire cast attended Perry's funeral, Aniston reportedly hopes to create a more intimate setting for them to share memories.

They plan to share 'stories, laughing and crying together'

An insider informed OK! magazine that the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast always intended to meet privately, allowing them to comfortably discuss their feelings and thoughts. This occasion will give Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow a chance to reminisce about their favorite moments with Perry and share "stories, laughing and crying together." The source added, "The funeral was such a sad occasion, but it was mainly for Matty's family, and they held back out of respect for them."

'They don't want to make their get-together a downer'

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast knew about Perry's long-standing struggles with substance abuse, including being intoxicated while filming the show. The report speculated that while the former co-actors might ponder upon what they could have done to help Perry, "they don't want to make their get-together a downer. This is about honoring their friend."

Revisit Aniston's heartfelt post following Perry's demise

Know more about the beloved sitcom

F.R.I.E.N.D.S, a timeless sitcom from 1994 to 2004, spanning 10 seasons focused on the camaraderie of six inseparable friends: Rachel Green, Ross and Monica Geller, Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani, and Phoebe Buffay. Chandler, portrayed by Perry, became a fan favorite with his witty sarcasm and endearing awkwardness.

Perry's cause of death was revealed in autopsy report

Perry's death—attributed to ketamine—included contributing factors like drowning, coronary artery disease, and the influence of buprenorphine. The 54-year-old star was found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28. Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety, with his last session occurring one and a half weeks before his demise. The medical examiner noted exceptionally high levels of ketamine (3,540 nanograms per milliliter) in Perry's system, which can lead to "cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression."

Perry's struggles with drug abuse were detailed in his memoir

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry detailed his battles with alcohol, painkillers, and ketamine. He described ketamine as a "giant exhale" that alleviated pain and aided with depression. Perry also admitted that he often felt like he was dying during therapy sessions involving the drug but continued to sign up for the treatment because "it was something different, and anything different is good."