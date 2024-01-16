Emmy Awards 2024: 'Beef,' 'The Bear' take home top honors

By Tanvi Gupta 09:50 am Jan 16, 202409:50 am

Emmy Awards 2024: Full list of winners

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards finally took place—four months later than planned—at the Peacock Theater on Monday night (local time). Due to dual Hollywood strikes, the event was postponed from its original date in September, 2023. In terms of major wins, Beef and The Bear led the evening with five and six wins, respectively. HBO's Succession—with 27 nominations—followed closely. Here are the key winners.

'Succession' dominated Drama, 'Beef' triumphed in Comedy: Outstanding Series

The fourth and final season of Succession secured the title of Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards, marking its third consecutive win in the category. Competing against acclaimed series like Better Call Saul and The Crown, Succession solidified its place among television's elite. Meanwhile, The Bear claimed the Outstanding Comedy Series award, while Beef emerged victorious in the Limited or Anthology Series category.

Outstanding Lead Actor/Actress in Drama, Comedy, Limited Series

Quinta Brunson and Jeremy Allen White won their first-ever Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in the Comedy category for Abbott Elementary and The Bear, respectively. In the Drama category, Kieran Culkin won Best Actor for Succession, and his co-star Sarah Snook took Best Actress trophy. Unsurprisingly, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong of Beef replicated their Golden Globe success in the Limited Series category.

Lee Sung Jin, Christopher Storer were named Outstanding Directors, Writers

As expected, Mark Mylod secured the Outstanding Directing award in the Drama Series category for the night's big winner, Succession. Simultaneously, Jesse Armstrong, the show's writer, took home the Outstanding Writing Award. Notably, Christopher Storer of The Bear and Lee Sung Jin of Beef celebrated double victories, each winning the Outstanding Directing and Writing Award, making it a monumental night for both talented creators.

Outstanding Talk Series, Scripted Variety Series went to these shows

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah clinched the Outstanding Talk Series. This was the show's first win in this category! Last Week Tonight With John Oliver was honored with the Outstanding Writing and Scripted Variety Series. The Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Series went to RuPaul's Drag Race. For Outstanding Variety Special (Live), the Emmy went to Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

Other standout winners of the evening

Make way for Jennifer Coolidge, who earned her second Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus. Niecy Nash-Betts received the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Ebon Moss-Bachrach wasn't far behind in securing his Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor for The Bear.