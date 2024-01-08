Golden Globes 2024: Lily Gladstone, Ali Wong become record-breaking winners

Golden Globes 2024: Lily Gladstone, Ali Wong become record-breaking winners

By Isha Sharma

The 2024 Golden Globes took place on Monday (IST)

The 81st Golden Globe Awards took place on January 7 at 8:00pm ET (January 8, 6:30am IST onwards). They were attended by Hollywood A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Christopher Nolan, and Jennifer Lopez, among others. The awards have kicked off Hollywood's award season and witnessed several prominent first-time winners! Take a look.

Ali Wong

American actor-comedian Ali Wong lifted her first Golden Globe trophy in the Best Actress in a Limited Series category for her performance as entrepreneur Amy Lau in the acclaimed miniseries Beef. Wong has now become the first actor of Asian descent to win in the limited series/TV movie category, which is a gigantic achievement and ensures inclusion and representation. Stream Beef on Netflix.

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone—who played Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon—took home the award for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama. KOTFM is just Gladstone's 11th film! Not only is this her first award, but she also scripted history for being the first indigenous woman to win a Best Actress Golden Globe! Hear her winning speech here.

Christopher Nolan

Believe it or not, despite delivering masterpieces such as Dunkirk, Inception, Interstellar, Memento, and The Dark Knight, Nolan had never been honored with a Golden Globe before! Though he was nominated for Memento, Dunkirk, and Inception, it was Oppenheimer that finally brought him closer to the golden trophy. Oppenheimer also won Best Motion Picture (Drama) after defeating Maestro and Past Lives, among others.

Cillian Murphy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama went to Murphy for his work in the biographical drama Oppenheimer, who whizzed past Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colman Domingo, Andrew Scott, and Barry Keoghan. The win is special for Murphy, since he was last nominated for a Golden Globe in 2006 for his role in Breakfast on Pluto, but couldn't win.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Known for projects People of Earth, This Is Us, and The Idol, Da'Vine Joy Randolph walked home with her first Golden Globe trophy for The Holdovers. She emerged victorious in the Best Supporting Actress (Motion Picture) category. She said on the stage, "To [film's director] Alexander Payne, thank you for giving me the opportunity to portray this beautiful and flawed woman."

Kieran Culkin

In 2019, 2020, and 2022, Kieran Culkin was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film category for Succession. However, he endured defeats each time. Come this year, he was nominated in the Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama section, and won! He portrayed Roman Roy in the celebrated drama series.

