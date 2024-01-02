'The Princess Diaries' to 'Beaches': Garry Marshall's best directorials

Garry Marshall's top directorials

Known for his ability to blend humor, heart, and timeless narratives, Hollywood filmmaker, screenwriter, and actor Garry Marshall crafted films that resonate with audiences worldwide. Beginning his career in the 1960s as a writer, he rose to fame by creating the popular sitcom Happy Days. From rom-coms to heartwarming dramas, check out the maestro's magic unfold on the silver screen.

'Nothing in Common' (1986)

Nothing in Common is a heartfelt comedy-drama that navigates the complex dynamics of family and work. Starring Tom Hanks as an advertising executive and Jackie Gleason as his estranged father, it explores their tumultuous relationship and the challenges of balancing career and personal life. With wit and sincerity, Marshall crafts a poignant narrative that resonates with audiences through its relatable themes and genuine performances.

'Beaches' (1988)

The heart-touching comedy-drama film Beaches chronicles the enduring friendship between two women, played by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, as they navigate life's triumphs and tragedies. Set against a backdrop of heartfelt music and poignant moments, the film explores the complexities of female friendship, resilience, and the profound impact of shared experiences. It remains a timeless ode to enduring bonds and life's unpredictable journey.

'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Marshall's rom-com Pretty Woman is a modern fairy tale set in Los Angeles. Starring Julia Roberts as Vivian, a vivacious and charismatic prostitute, and Richard Gere as Edward, a wealthy businessman, the film explores the transformative power of love. With its blend of romance, humor, and glamor, it has become a beloved classic, enchanting audience with its Cinderella-esque tale of love transcending societal boundaries.

'Runaway Bride' (1999)

In Marshall's rom-com Runaway Bride, Roberts stars as Maggie, a woman notorious for leaving men at the altar. Gere plays a New York-based reporter assigned to cover her story, discovering unexpected truths about love and identity. With Marshall's signature charm, the film blends humor and romance, offering a delightful exploration of self-discovery and the unpredictable nature of relationships.

'The Princess Diaries' (2001)

The Princess Diaries is a charming coming-of-age tale starring Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, a teenager who discovers she's heir to a European throne. With the guidance of her regal grandmother, played by Julie Andrews, Mia navigates the challenges of royal life. Marshall infuses the film with humor, heart, and a timeless message about self-discovery, making it a delightful and empowering family favorite.