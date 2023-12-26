Who was Neel Nanda? Comedian who tragically died at 32

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 pm Dec 26, 202302:10 pm

Everything to know about late comedian Neel Nanda

Los Angeles-based comedian Neel Nanda, known for his appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, has tragically died aged 32. Confirming the news to Variety, his manager, Greg Weiss, described Nanda as a "great comic" and "great human being." While Weiss didn't cite the reason for his death, some reports alleged Nanda died by suicide. The manager told Deadline that Nanda was "fully booked with appearances" in January and February. May he rest in peace.

Nanda recently celebrated his 32nd birthday

Nanda's death came as a shock, as he had recently celebrated his 32nd birthday. Per LA Times, nine days before his passing, he headlined a comedy club in Toronto for the first time. He also promoted his "birthday" weekend show during December 15-16. Dave Curran—the owner of Jokers Theatre & Comedy Club—said, "I only met him six months ago, but after a day or two, he has the ability to make you feel like you've known him for years."

Tributes poured in from comedy community

The comedy community mourned the loss of Nanda, with several clubs and comedians paying tribute on social media. The Port Comedy Club shared on Instagram, "It is with a very heavy heart we say goodbye to comedy great, [Nanda]... Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community." Comedian Matt Rife tweeted, "You were one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I've ever called a friend and I hope you can be at peace brother."

Early life and accomplishments: Nanda's career highlights

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Indian immigrant parents, Nanda discovered his passion for comedy early on. He began crafting his own jokes in high school and performed at open mics during college. Nanda's most cherished achievement was his five-minute set on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017. He also appeared on Viceland's Flophouse, Amazon Prime Video's Inside Joke, and Hulu's Coming to the Stage.

Rising star in comedy circles

While Nanda may not have been a household name, he garnered significant success, boasting numerous club bookings and over 103K Instagram followers. Beyond his role as a stand-up comedian, he was also a writer and an actor. His show, Unnecessary Evil at the Westside Comedy Theatre earned recognition among LA Weekly's Top 10 stand-up shows. Nanda shared the stage with various comedians, including Laura Kightlinger and Yakov Smirnoff.