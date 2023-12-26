'Salaar': 'Vinaraa' song is all about bromance; music video unveiled

'Salaar': 'Vinaraa' song is all about bromance; music video unveiled

By Aikantik Bag 12:59 pm Dec 26, 2023

'Salaar' is running in theaters now

Salaar is the film of the moment as it has been on a money-minting spree at the box office. The Telugu movie marked Rebel Star Prabhas's return to the box office after a string of commercial disappointments. Now, the makers have unveiled the music video of its song, Vinaraa, which exudes Salaar's core emotion—brotherhood. It is available in five languages, including Telugu and Hindi.

More about the track

Director Prashanth Neel is known for his emotional storytelling, and music often plays a pivotal role. The recently released Telugu track has been crooned by Sachin Basrur, whereas the lyrics are penned by Krishna Kanth. The music is composed by Neel's frequent collaborator Ravi Basrur. Its Hindi version is titled Yaraa. The movie co-stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Sriya Reddy, among others.

