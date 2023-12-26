Box office: 'Neru' sees slight growth amid competition from biggies

By Aikantik Bag 12:08 pm Dec 26, 2023

'Neru' box office collection

Malayalam movies are known for their rich content and out-of-the-box storytelling. Ahead of Christmas, superstar Mohanlal with the courtroom drama Neru, which has been making decent money at the box office even as Dunki and Salaar continue to dominate. Witnessing a slight jump, it collected nearly Rs. 4 crore on its first Monday. Receiving mostly favorable reviews, Neru is here for the long run.

More about the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Jeethu Joseph directorial earned Rs. 3.96 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 15.67 crore in India. The movie is pitted against Salaar majorly in the South Indian market. Is cast also includes Anaswara Rajan, Priyamani, Siddique, Sankar Induchoodan, Jagadish, Sreedhanya, and Harikrishnan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor.

