Box office: 'Animal' collections dip further on 4th Monday

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office: 'Animal' collections dip further on 4th Monday

By Aikantik Bag 11:58 am Dec 26, 202311:58 am

'Animal' box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor has become the newest hotcake of Bollywood after the humongous success of Animal. The film received polarizing reviews from critics but ended up becoming a box office juggernaut. However, amid competition from Salaar and Dunki since last week, Animal slowed down but has shown no signs of crashing down as of Monday. Moreover, it has crossed the Rs. 850 crore mark globally.

2/3

Crawling toward Rs. 550 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 1.8 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 537.97 crore in India. The movie has also surpassed the 25-day milestone at the theaters. Animal's cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The project is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

3/3

Twitter Post