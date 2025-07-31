Why SpaceX has been sued by ex-employees in the US

SpaceX is facing two separate lawsuits from former employees in the US, both of whom claim they were wrongfully terminated after raising safety concerns. The lawsuits allege that the company prioritized speed and cost-saving over safety considerations. One of the plaintiffs, Robert Markert, a long-time supervisor at SpaceX, claims he was ignored when he warned about potential risks in the rocket fairing recovery process.

Safety concerns Technicians forced to work long hours without breaks Markert, who worked at SpaceX for 13 years, was fired in April. He claims during his time there, technicians were sometimes forced to work long hours without breaks. When he raised concerns about this schedule and its potential impact on safety, he was told "the schedule comes first." The lawsuit also alleges that when Markert suggested prioritizing training and certifications for employees, he was told "there is no time for that and the company would not spend money on it."

Retaliation claims Second lawsuit from employee with work-related injuries The second lawsuit comes from David Lavalle, a plumber at SpaceX. He claims he was fired after the firm failed to accommodate his work-related injuries. These include a broken foot, neck pain, back and shoulder injuries, and wrist pain. Nine days after requesting medical leave for gout-induced knee pain, Lavalle was terminated. He also claims that older employees were being targeted in a wave of firings led by Scott Hiler, a new senior manager hired last year.