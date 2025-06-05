'I have nightmares': Diddy 'dangled' ex-employee over 17th-floor balcony
What's the story
A former graphic designer for Sean "Diddy" Combs has accused the hip-hop mogul of dangling her from a 17th-floor balcony in 2016, causing severe trauma.
Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, 33, who was also a friend of Combs's then-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, testified on Wednesday at the federal sex trafficking trial in Manhattan that the alleged incident left her with lasting physical and emotional distress.
Bongolan also claimed to have witnessed Combs physically abuse Ventura.
Testimony details
Alleged assault left her with a bruise and ongoing pain
Bongolan described how Combs allegedly lifted her over the railing of a balcony for 10-15 seconds while screaming profanities, before throwing her onto patio furniture.
"I was scared to fall," she told jurors, who were shown pictures of her wearing a neck brace.
The alleged assault left her with a bruise on her leg and ongoing pain in her back and neck.
The incident took place at Ventura's LA apartment in September 2016.
Defense strategy
Defense lawyers suggested Bongolan was on drugs during incident
Combs's lawyers suggested that Bongolan was a heavy drug user and implied she may have been high during the alleged attack. However, Bongolan denied these allegations.
"I have nightmares and I have a lot of paranoia and I used to scream a lot in my sleep, but it's dissipated a little bit," she told the jury.
She has a pending lawsuit against Combs, reported AP.
Additional accusations
Bongolan claimed she saw Combs throw a knife at Ventura
Bongolan also testified that she once saw Combs throw a knife in Ventura's direction.
She claimed the alleged balcony assault happened after Combs showed up at Ventura's apartment unannounced, angrily banging on the door.
"He basically came up from behind me," she said, adding that he then threw her onto the balcony furniture.
Notably, Ventura's former friend Kerry Morgan had also accused Diddy of physically abusing her earlier in the trial.
Legal proceedings
Combs has pleaded not guilty; trial continues
Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges of running his business empire as a racketeering enterprise.
He allegedly used employees to enable and conceal the sexual and physical abuse of women over two decades.
Ventura, who recently gave birth to her third child, also gave horrific testimony over four days.
The trial is expected to continue with more testimonies from other witnesses.
If convicted, Combs could face 15 years to life in prison.