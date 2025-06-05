What's the story

A former graphic designer for Sean "Diddy" Combs has accused the hip-hop mogul of dangling her from a 17th-floor balcony in 2016, causing severe trauma.

Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, 33, who was also a friend of Combs's then-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, testified on Wednesday at the federal sex trafficking trial in Manhattan that the alleged incident left her with lasting physical and emotional distress.

Bongolan also claimed to have witnessed Combs physically abuse Ventura.