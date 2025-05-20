What's the story

Kerry Morgan, a key witness in the ongoing trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs, testified on Monday about an alleged 2018 assault by the music mogul.

Morgan, a close friend of Combs's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura for 17 years, recounted how Combs "choked me and left finger marks on my neck and hit me in the head with a wooden hanger."

She also alleged that Ventura was unsupportive after the incident, which ended their friendship.