Cassie's former friend alleges Diddy hit her with a hanger
What's the story
Kerry Morgan, a key witness in the ongoing trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs, testified on Monday about an alleged 2018 assault by the music mogul.
Morgan, a close friend of Combs's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura for 17 years, recounted how Combs "choked me and left finger marks on my neck and hit me in the head with a wooden hanger."
She also alleged that Ventura was unsupportive after the incident, which ended their friendship.
Witness accounts
Morgan's testimony adds weight to allegations against Combs
Morgan's testimony adds to the growing list of allegations against Combs. Previously, she testified to seeing Combs assault Ventura multiple times.
Singer Dawn Richard also testified that Combs once said he "owned" Ventura and she could "see" Ventura's fear of him.
Richard further claimed Combs attacked Ventura with a skillet and threatened her not to speak about it.
However, the defense attempted to discredit Richard's testimony by pointing out inconsistencies in her account of the skillet incident.
Assistant's testimony
Combs's former assistant testified about work conditions
Separately, David James, a former assistant to Combs from 2007 to 2009, also took the stand.
He described working 20-hour days and became emotional when recalling a staff member once told him, "This is Mr. Combs's kingdom, we're all here to serve in it."
The trial is set to continue with more witness testimonies in New York.
Legal proceedings
Combs faces serious charges in sex trafficking trial
Combs faces charges including sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.
He was arrested in September 2024 after federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims "to fulfill his sexual desires" between 2004 and 2024.
Despite the serious accusations, Combs has denied any wrongdoing.
The trial commenced last week and could last for as long as two months.
Testimony highlights
Ventura's testimony detailed abuse during the relationship with Combs
Ventura, the star prosecution witness, spent four days on the stand explaining the physical and emotional abuse she suffered in her 11-year relationship with Combs.
She said how she first consented to drug-fueled sex marathons called "freak-offs" to please Combs, but later found them sickening.
The abuse made her feel "worthless, just like dirt... like I was nothing," she testified.