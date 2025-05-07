Jackson Wang, Diljit Dosanjh's grand collab 'BUCK's teaser out
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh and Jackson Wang have teased an electrifying teaser of their highly-anticipated collaboration, BUCK.
The teaser, which has been causing a storm online, showcases Wang's signature Magic Man aesthetic and his sultry voice crooning, "Do you wanna dance?"
The teaser gives a sneak peek into what promises to be a genre-defying drop merging regional Indian beats, Eastern musical influences, and global pop.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the teaser
BUCK feat. @diljitdosanjh— Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) May 7, 2025
.
May 9
12 AM ET / 12 PM CST
.
Pre-SAVE here NOW👇🥵https://t.co/HCLvO5q3Am
Do u
wanna dance ? 🦑
.#BUCK#MAGICMAN2#JACKSONWANG#DiljitDosanjhpic.twitter.com/5bxfAgbSMe
Artistic vision
'BUCK' teaser hints at deeper artistic intent
The teaser for BUCK concludes with both artists sporting warm smiles, subtly hinting at the Magic Man theme of emotional duality.
This collaboration is the first time Dosanjh and Wang are uniting on a powerful song that merges style, swagger, and undeniable star quality.
Artist profiles
Wang's global influence and Dosanjh's cultural representation
Wang, a K-pop supergroup GOT7 member, has garnered global acclaim for his solo work that seamlessly merges Eastern and Western influences.
Dosanjh, a trailblazer of Indian cinema and music, continues to take regional music globally with his mesmerizing stage presence and effortless fusion of pop and bhangra.
Starting Friday, Wang will hit India on a two-week promotional tour of the country in support of BUCK.
During the tour, he will meet fans, explore new partnerships, and engage with Indian media.