Justin Bieber's inner circle reportedly worried about his well-being
What's the story
Individuals close to Justin Bieber have expressed their concerns regarding his mental health.
A former team member told The Hollywood Reporter, "Seeing him disintegrate like this...it's watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose."
The source further claimed that Bieber is "lost" and has no protection, adding, "There's no one protecting him because there's no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out."
Reactions
Bieber's rep denied the report
Poo Bear, the collaborator behind hits like Despacito and I'm the One, seemed worried for the 31-year-old singer.
"Whatever he's going through, I pray for him and hope he's OK," he said.
Bieber's rep responded to these allegations, telling Page Six, "This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed—and clearly ill-informed—'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin."
"As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue."
Public concern
Still, Bieber's recent behavior has been alarming to fans
Despite the denial from Bieber's representative, fans have been concerned about the pop star's recent behavior.
In February, he went viral for the wrong reasons at his wife Hailey Bieber's skincare event.
He even posted about his "anger issues" and "hating" himself at times.
In March, during an Instagram Live session, he appeared shirtless with droopy eyelids.
Amid all the drama, Hailey quietly unfollowed him. Earlier, reports claimed that the Rhode skincare founder was "really concerned."
Denial
Bieber's representative dismissed drug speculation and financial issues
Bieber's rep had earlier debunked rumors of the Sorry singer being on drugs, calling them "exhausting and pitiful."
THR reported Bieber has "recovered" from any substance abuse issues. However, some sources alleged the Never Say Never singer has other problems, including being financially in debt of over $20 million due to his canceled Justice tour.
Bieber's reps refuted these claims, saying, "Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress doesn't understand the entertainment industry."