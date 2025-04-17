What's the story

Individuals close to Justin Bieber have expressed their concerns regarding his mental health.

A former team member told The Hollywood Reporter, "Seeing him disintegrate like this...it's watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose."

The source further claimed that Bieber is "lost" and has no protection, adding, "There's no one protecting him because there's no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out."