Everything to know about Kevin Hart's India show in Delhi
What's the story
American actor and comedian Kevin Hart would be performing in India for the very first time as part of his global tour, Acting My Age.
The event is scheduled for April 30 at Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi.
Tickets for the show are available on multiple platforms and would cost you somewhere between ₹4,000 to ₹20,000, depending upon the arrangement.
Event details
Show timings and duration
Tentatively starting at 7:30pm, the show is expected to go on for two hours and 30 minutes.
Fans can find ticket details on District Updates and purchase them through the provided link or other platforms.
Also, it is important to note that this will be a phone-free event. Attendees won't be allowed to use phones, smartwatches, or any other accessories during the performance.
Device policy
Strict rules for device use at Hart's show
Attendees will have to keep their phones, watches, and smart glasses in separate Yondr pouches. These will be unlocked at the end of the event.
Guests can use their devices in designated Phone Use Areas but have to re-secure them in Yondr pouches before re-entering.
Anyone found using a device will be asked to leave.
Hart was last seen in the Apple TV docuseries Number One on the Call Sheet.