Jaya Bachchan refuses selfie, gets rare support from netizens
What's the story
Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan was among the many Bollywood stars who paid their respects at the prayer meeting of legendary actor Manoj Kumar in Mumbai.
A video from the event has now gone viral, showing Bachchan's interaction with a woman attendee who approached her for a picture.
Known for her no-nonsense approach, especially with paparazzi, Bachchan appeared surprised and slightly uncomfortable when the woman approached her unexpectedly during the solemn gathering.
Awkward moment
Here's what happened at the prayer meet
In the clip, the woman gently pats Bachchan on the back, causing the veteran to turn around abruptly.
As the woman extends her hand for a handshake, the Sholay actor is seen pulling away, visibly displeased.
She also seems to decline to take a photo, even as a man nearby tries to snap the moment.
Toward the end, the woman and the man are seen folding their hands—likely seeking an apology.
The video has since spread across social media.
Public opinion
Bachchan's reaction sparked mixed responses online
Meanwhile, Bachchan's reaction to the fan's photo-op request has triggered a largely supportive reaction online.
Surprisingly, many netizens defended her, saying a funeral is not an appropriate place for taking pictures.
"I don't think she was trying to meet but was trying to click a photo with Jaya. Funeral isn't the right place to click pics. Jaya can also talk politely," wrote one user.
Another fan echoed, "How dumb is that woman! I can empathize with Jaya here."
Past incidents
Bachchan has been involved in similar incidents before
This isn't the first time Bachchan has found herself in a situation like this. The actor has been lambasted for behaving "rudely" with celebrities and photographers alike.
Despite such incidents, many fans continue to defend her actions, citing her right to privacy.
Apart from Bachchan, several other Bollywood celebrities attended Kumar's prayer meet, including Prem Chopra, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Honey Irani, Anu Malik, Esha Deol, Aruna Irani, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, and more.