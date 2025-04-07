What's the story

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan was among the many Bollywood stars who paid their respects at the prayer meeting of legendary actor Manoj Kumar in Mumbai.

A video from the event has now gone viral, showing Bachchan's interaction with a woman attendee who approached her for a picture.

Known for her no-nonsense approach, especially with paparazzi, Bachchan appeared surprised and slightly uncomfortable when the woman approached her unexpectedly during the solemn gathering.