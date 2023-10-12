Uproar over Aishwarya cropping Jaya-Navya-Agastya from Big B-Aaradhya's picture

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Uproar over Aishwarya cropping Jaya-Navya-Agastya from Big B-Aaradhya's picture

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:00 pm Oct 12, 202302:00 pm

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a picture of Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently posted a picture of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan on the latter's 81st birthday. But looks like a number of people on the internet are wondering if all's well in the Bachchan family. The reason, you ask? It is because Rai Bachchan cropped Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda from the picture.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The Bachchans are one of the most powerful and influential families in Hindi cinema. Speaking of Rai Bachchan and her actor-turner-politician mother-in-law Jaya, the two have always maintained they share a good relationship in public. On multiple occasions, Jaya has spoken about how she does not have a stereotypical saas-bahu relationship with her daughter-in-law, but a rather friendly one. Yet, spat rumors keep emerging.

3/5

Is all well between the Bachchans? Here's what netizens think

Rai Bachchan's post of a zoomed image of her daughter and father-in-law grabbed attention after netizens noticed Navya Naveli's original picture on Instagram. To wish her grandfather, Navya shared an image of the three grandchildren, posing with the two senior Bachchans. Soon, the internet started its own conspiracy theories that things might be sour between the Ponniyin Selvan actor and her in-laws.

4/5

Netizens claimed it's the 'Paris' effect

One of the theories that internet users put together was related to the recent Paris Fashion Week. "Using uno reverse card to Paris fiasco," commented a user on Reddit. Both Rai Bachchan and Navya Naveli walked the ramp at the event. Some users claimed that Jaya and Shweta Bachchan Nanda tagged and congratulated Navya Naveli, but not Rai Bachchan.

5/5

Fans defended Rai Bachchan, too

There were also those who rejected these claims and rather supported Rai Bachchan. Many users on Reddit highlighted how she had been posting pictures of Aaradhya and Big B only, each year on the megastar's birthday. They claimed that Rai Bachchan had no evil intention behind cropping the other family members, but continued her tradition of posting only the dada-poti duo's picture(s).