'I despise it,' Jaya Bachchan reacts to paparazzi culture

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 23, 2022, 04:26 pm 2 min read

Jaya Bachchan has reacted to her tiffs with the paparazzi

Veteran actor-politician Jaya Bachchan is often in the news for not seeing eye-to-eye with the media, especially the paparazzi. It's a known fact that she despises being clicked at airports or during any public events and has also been criticized for her stance, considering she's a public figure. Now, she has finally opened up on why she wants to maintain distance from the shutterbugs.

Bachchan is known to be one of the few celebrities who loathe the media glare.

A few days ago, too, when she was spotted with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, she got into a tiff with droves of media photographers present there.

A video of her saying, "I hope you tumble and fall," to a photographer has also been doing rounds on social media.

Anger 'I despise the people who interfere in your personal life'

Bachchan recently appeared on Nanda's podcastWhat The Hell Navya's latest episode, titled Limelight and Lemons. During the same, clarifying her stance, she said, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it." "I always tell them... 'Aapko sharm nahi aati (Don't you feel ashamed?),'" she added.

Explanation The actor-politician doesn't mind pictures, but not sans consent

Bachchan also said that while she doesn't bother about coming under the scanner as long as her work is concerned, she does "mind" the rest. She added that people shouldn't click photos without "consent." Reacting to trolls who criticize her over her "anger" toward the media, she said, "You're intruding...when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?"

Upcoming film Meanwhile, here's what brewing on the acting front for Bachchan

Bachchan is known for delivering numerous successful films in her career, such as Guddi, Silsila, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Though she has been away from acting for a while, she will now be seen in Karan Johar's 2023 drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars veterans such as Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.