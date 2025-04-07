Tusshar Kapoor-Shreyas Talpade's 'Kapkapiii' to release on May 23
What's the story
Actors Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, who have wowed cinephiles with their roles in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise, are coming together for a film called Kapkapiii.
The horror-comedy, directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan, locked its May 23 release date on Monday.
Sivan was known for hit comedies like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money.
Cast details
'Kapkapiii' boasts a stellar ensemble cast
Kapkapiii boasts of an amazing ensemble including Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abishek Kumar.
Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal produce the film under the Bravo Entertainment banner, while Zee Studios presents it.
The screenplay has been written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.
Actor insights
Talpade and Kapoor shared their thoughts on the film
Talpade called Kapkapiii a film about "goosebumps—the kind you get just before the fear fully kicks in." He added he was saddened by Sivan's absence.
"He should've been here with us today to witness the release of the film he was so passionate about." Sivan, a popular Malayalam filmmaker, died at 61 last year.
Kapoor said Kapkapiii revolves around a Ouija board, which hasn't been much explored in Hindi cinema.