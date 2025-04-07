What's the story

Actors Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, who have wowed cinephiles with their roles in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise, are coming together for a film called Kapkapiii.

The horror-comedy, directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan, locked its May 23 release date on Monday.

Sivan was known for hit comedies like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money.