'Kartam Bhugtam': Shreyas Talpade-Vijay Raaz starrer gets release date

What's the story The psychological thriller, Kartam Bhugtam, is set to hit theaters across the country on May 17. The film features a stellar ensemble cast that includes Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha Pardasany. Soham P Shah of Kaal and Luck fame serves as the director. The film's title, which means "what goes around comes around," gives an idea of the primary crux of the film.

Astrology and 'karma': Central themes in 'Kartam Bhugtam'

The narrative of Kartam Bhugtam delves deep into the timeless principles of astrology and karma, presenting the idea that every action inevitably leads to certain outcomes. The makers also unveiled a motion poster for the same. Director Shah revealed that the film examines the intricate relationship between astrology and human fate during a year dominated by Saturn, often referred to as the Lord of Karma. The film is set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

