Next Article

Ravi Kishan's candid confessions about relationship with father

'Father wanted to kill me': Ravi Kishan's shocking revelation

By Tanvi Gupta 03:29 pm Mar 16, 202403:29 pm

What's the story Actor, politician and popular TV personality Ravi Kishan has solidified his presence in the entertainment industry over time. Over the years, he has also spoken about his personal and professional struggles, giving the audience an insight into his life. Now, in a new interview with Brut, he shockingly revealed that his father—a priest—was extremely unhappy when Kishan began performing in local Ramleela plays and even "wanted to kill him."

Revelations

'He never thought artists could be born in his family'

Kishan disclosed the initial shock his father experienced upon discovering his artistic aspirations, stating, "He never thought an artist could be born in his family." "So dancing or playing the role of Sita in Ramleela was a bit shocking for him." Reflecting on the intense reaction, the actor recounted, "My father was beating me very badly and he was hammering me." "He wanted to kill me."

Troubled childhood

Due to father's rage, Kishan left his home at 17

"My mother was aware that her husband is capable of killing me and he will not hesitate because priests have less emotions," Kishan continued, revealing in the interview. "So, she said 'bhaag jao (run away).'" Resultantly, at just 17, Kishan fled from home due to his father's rage, with only Rs. 500 in his pocket. He boarded a train to Mumbai, leaving behind his father's expectations of him becoming a "farmer, priest, or government worker."

Life lessons

Father's beatings were lessons: Kishan

Despite the hardships with his father, Kishan found value in the experience. He explained, "Woh maarte the...aur maine zindagi ko seekha (He used to beat and I learned)." "So every beating from him was a lesson for me and he made Ravi Kishan," the actor added. In later years, fortunately, Kishan's father became proud of his son's accomplishments and financial success. Kishan remembered his father's tearful words before passing away: "Tum humare gaurav ho (you are our pride)."

Career

Meanwhile, look at Kishan's illustrious career in different industries, platforms

Kishan's bold decision proved fruitful as he carved a name for himself. Renowned for his performances in films such as Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Army, Tere Naam, and Agent Vinod, among others, he has left an indelible mark on Bollywood. A superstar of Bhojpuri cinema, Kishan has graced regional movies like Saiyaan Hamaar and Raja. Recently, he appeared in Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai and Kiran Rao's directorial venture Laapataa Ladies.