Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain were denied permission to travel to UK

By Aikantik Bag 01:27 pm Mar 08, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Former ﻿Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain, were recently denied permission by Delhi Police to travel to the United Kingdom. The couple had reportedly planned to visit the London School of Economics and the University of Warwick as guest lecturers. This decision comes as the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) continues to investigate Grover and his family.

Reaction

Grover's take on the issue

In late February, Grover and Jain requested permission from the EOW's investigation officer to travel to the UK from March 9 to March 15. Grover told The Indian Express, "Correspondence between me and EOW is confidential and as per court's directives... I will continue to cooperate with police in this open and shut case and keep winning in Court. I've not got any correspondence regarding the travel permission (which is a confidential correspondence) as yet from EOW."

Investigation

Ongoing investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds

Previously, in November, Grover was stopped from traveling to the United States at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a Look-out Circular (LOC) issued against him and his wife. The couple then sought to quash the LOC through the Delhi High Court. Last year, the EOW filed an FIR against Grover, the former managing director of BharatPe, and other family members for alleged misappropriation of funds under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).