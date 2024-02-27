Onir pens note on LGBTQ+ community facing discrimination in blood donation camps

Onir slams discrimination against LGBTQ+ community in blood donation camps

By Aikantik Bag 02:06 pm Feb 27, 202402:06 pm

What's the story Filmmaker Onir is known for his raw and hard-hitting films in Bollywood. The director has been always vocal about LGBTQ+ community rights and has voiced his opinion against discrimination. Recently, he took to social media to call out the alleged discrimination the queer community goes through during blood donation camps. He also shared a photograph from a blood donation facility.

Next Article

Social media

Onir articulated the basic problem in his post

Onir shared a photograph of the form which discriminates against the queer community. He penned, "Feel angry/frustrated and discriminated against that as a Gay man when you donate blood. Being a healthy, safe donor who donates blood regularly, I think it's absolutely shameful that [sexuality] is a factor there...one's sexual practices/health should be the only factor for all."

Twitter Post

Twitter Post