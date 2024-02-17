Hema Malini reveals Esha Deol's political aspirations

Hema Malini hints at Esha Deol's 'inclination' to enter politics

By Tanvi Gupta 06:15 pm Feb 17, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Bollywood icon Hema Malini has seamlessly transitioned from cinema to politics and has been representing Mathura in Lok Sabha since 2014. In a recent interview, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader discussed her family's support for her political career. She also highlighted her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra's occasional visits to Mathura and his approval of her political endeavors. Malini also hinted at the possibility of her daughter Esha Deol entering politics in the future.

Next Article

Statement

Family is with me all the time: Malini

In an interview with ABP News, Malini shared how her husband Dharmendra supports her. "Family is with me all the time," said Malini, adding, "Because of them, I am able to do it...they are looking after my house in Mumbai, so I am very easily coming to Mathura." Notably, Malini, who debuted in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam, joined the BJP in 2003. She has previously served in the Rajya Sabha, too, representing Karnataka.

Political career

Very much inclined for that: Malini on Esha's political foray

When asked about the possibility of her next generation entering politics, Malini stated, "If they want." Notably, Malini and Dharmendra are parents to two daughters, Esha and Ahana. Speaking about Esha, Malini expressed, "She is very much inclined for that. She likes to do it. So maybe in the next few years, if she is interested, she will definitely join politics."

Divorce

Esha and Bharat Takhtani recently announced separation after 11 years

Malini's statement came in the wake of Esha and Bharat Takhtani announcing their separation after 11 years of marriage. In a joint statement to Delhi Times, the couple conveyed, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us." The former couple, married in 2012, shares two daughters: Radhya (6) and Miraya (4).

Details

Dharmendra expressed concern over Esha, Takhtani's divorce: Report

A Bollywood Life report earlier suggested that Dharmendra was "sad" about Esha's decision to separate from her husband. An insider revealed that while Dharmendra respects his daughter's decision, he hopes she will reconsider, as he believes the separation could "badly affect" their daughters. The source added, "They are very close to their grandparents, paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharam ji feels if the marriage can be saved they should."