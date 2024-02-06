'Animal' is currently available for streaming on Netflix

Sandeep Reddy Vanga showed 'Animal' to son? Know his reaction

By Aikantik Bag 01:36 pm Feb 06, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the most unapologetic filmmakers in contemporary Bollywood. From his fiery opinions to brutal digs at colleagues, he has done it all. After the humongous success of his controversial film Animal, the director opened up about showing an edited version of the film to his seven-year-old son. In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Reddy Vanga stated that he removed all the A-rated scenes for his son.

Reddy Vanga revealed his son and wife's reactions

The director revealed that his son Arjun Reddy Vanga enjoyed the movie and even had a favorite scene. The Kabir Singh director also opened up about his wife's reaction and the "ideological battles" they had. He mentioned that she gave genuine feedback, expressing concern over the bloodshed in the film but not mentioning anything about misogyny. Reddy Vanga noted he appreciates receiving opinions from his family, adding his brother Pranay does not mince words when it comes to feedback.

'Animal' in a nutshell

Animal emerged to become the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. The movie received negative reviews from critics across the spectrum. Amid the backlash, Ranbir Kapoor's performance was praised by viewers. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.