Sanjay Leela Bhansali to direct Ranbir-Alia-Vicky in modern love story

By Aikantik Bag 05:43 pm Jan 23, 202405:43 pm

Sanjay Leela Bhansali keen on directing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal

Renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to create a contemporary love story, a departure from his usual historical dramas. A source close to the project spoke to Pinkvilla and shared, "SLB feels this is the best time to make a love story and is very excited to tap this genre." This film is not connected to Bhansali's previously planned romantic comedy, Inshallah which was recently rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, as per reports.

Bhatt has confirmed the project: Report

The source revealed that Bhansali is in advanced discussions with stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for the lead roles in this upcoming romantic drama. The source revealed, "Both Ranbir and Alia heard the narration and loved what they heard." Reportedly, Bhatt has already committed to the project, while talks with Kapoor are ongoing. Kaushal has also been approached to play one of the male leads in the film. It is slated to go on floors in November.

Upcoming films of Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal

Before joining Bhansali's film, Kapoor will finish filming Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Bhatt will complete her work on the YRF Spy Universe film, while Kaushal is expected to conclude Chaavva and a few other films he is in discussions for. If this casting combination materializes, then it will be interesting to see how Bhansali uses these three distinct yet powerful actors.