By Aikantik Bag 01:34 pm Jan 15, 202401:34 pm

'Merry Christmas' is currently running in theaters

Sriram Raghavan has hit the bullseye again with Merry Christmas. The neo-noir thriller has the typical French new-wave cinema vibe adapted to an Indian scenario. With strong performances from Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film has garnered rave reviews from critics and is currently raking in decent at the box office. Wondering about its OTT release? Well, we have got you covered.

Tentative streaming date and cast details

Though the makers have not confirmed yet, the film is reportedly set to arrive on OTT in early March or April. The movie will stream on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is based on Frederic Dard's Le Monte-charge and takes place on Christmas Eve. The cast includes Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Kapoor, Luke Kenny, and Radhika Apte, among others.

