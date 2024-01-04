Palm Springs Film Festival: 'Mrs.' and 'Sumo Didi' to premiere

Palm Springs Film Festival: 'Mrs.' and 'Sumo Didi' to premiere

By Aikantik Bag 03:09 pm Jan 04, 2024

Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 will take place from January 4 to January 15

The 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival is taking place from January 4 to January 15 in California, and it is set to showcase the premieres of two Jio Studios-bankrolled projects Mrs. and Sumo Didi. Sumo Didi, based on the life of India's first sumo wrestler Hetal Dave and featuring Shriyam Bhagnani, will be screened on January 7. On the other hand, Mrs., starring Sanya Malhotra, is scheduled for a January 10 screening.

Jayant Rohatgi's take on 'Sumo Didi'

First-time director Jayant Rohatgi is thrilled to present Sumo Didi to the North American audience after its world premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2023. He shared, "What drew me to Hetal's story was her tenacity in breaking through stereotypes, social prejudices, patriarchal mindsets, lack of opportunities, yet having that relentless focus and determination to make a seemingly impossible dream come true." The film also stars Chaitnya Sharma (Slow Cheeta).

Malhotra and director Arati Kadav on 'Mrs.'

Malhotra described her excitement to present "relatable, heartfelt" Mrs. Director Arati Kadav showed gratitude toward Jio Studios and Baweja Studios for backing the film's journey. She stated, "I am thankful for the hard work of the cast and crew and their sincerity that had made the film able to take these strides." Mrs. also features Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in significant roles and had its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in November 2023.

