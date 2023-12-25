Box office: 'Dunki' crosses Rs. 100cr (India) on first weekend

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office: 'Dunki' crosses Rs. 100cr (India) on first weekend

By Aikantik Bag 10:55 am Dec 25, 202310:55 am

'Dunki' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan was expected to deliver three back-to-back blockbusters in 2023 with the release of Dunki on Thursday. The dramedy has been in the buzz but opened to mixed reviews and its earnings also failed to match expectations. Being pitted against pan-India actioner Salaar, its box office collection has been affected, but Dunki has now reportedly surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark globally.

2/3

Aiming to gain momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs. 31.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 106.43 crore in India. The movie has received flak for its wobbly screenplay, whereas Vicky Kaushal's special appearance has been widely praised by viewers and critics. The cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post