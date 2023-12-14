Box office collection: 'Extra Ordinary Man' needs extraordinary boost

Box office collection: 'Extra Ordinary Man' needs extraordinary boost

Telugu films have varied sets of content and are known for their commercial viability. Nithiin is a fairly known face among Telugu viewers and over the years he has done decent work. His recent release Extra Ordinary Man experienced a lukewarm opening but has not been able to make a mark at the box office. Currently, it is struggling to gain momentum.

Crucial weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vakkantham Vamsi directorial earned Rs. 52 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 7.31 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Sreeleela, Pavitra Lokesh, Sudev Nair, Harsha Vardhan, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Hari Teja, among others. The project is bankrolled under the Ruchira Entertainments banner.

