Varun Tej-Lavanaya Tripathi will get married on Wednesday

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are ready to take the plunge on November 1, Wednesday, in Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of friends and family members. They got engaged earlier this year in June. The couple will get hitched after reportedly dating for six-seven years and the wedding has been designed by celebrity stylists Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan. Here's everything about it.

Celebrations will begin with a cocktail party

The couple and most of the guests have already left for Italy and the festivities are slated to start on Monday night with a cocktail party. The gala night will kickstart the celebrations and will possibly be attended by their families and friends. Notably, Tej has several cousins in the film industry: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

About 'mehendi' and 'haldi'; Tripathi's special dress

The couple will move to the mehendi and haldi ceremonies on Tuesday. Per Pinkvilla, Tripathi "has customized her mother's saree into a beautiful cape with lehenga, designed by Archana Rao." She'll round off her look with jewelry by Abhilasha Pret Jewelry. On the other hand, Tej will be styled by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and will be wearing a yellow kurta during the ceremony.

Their wedding invite got leaked online recently

Per TOI, the couple has reportedly chosen a minimalistic aesthetic theme for the wedding. Sometime back, their purported gold and silver wedding invite also went viral on social media, which mentioned the names of the Tripathi and Konidela families. Post the wedding, the couple will possibly host a reception in Hyderabad for their friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Malhotra is their pick for D-day outfits

Per Pinkvilla, the couple has chosen outfits by Malhotra for their wedding day. Pinkvilla's report said, "The custom-designed wedding outfits reflect their unique personalities and preferences. The care and attention put into the details of their attire demonstrate how important their wedding day is to them. The color palette for the outfits of both is rich and deep, you will see it soon."

Love story, career, and collaborations of the couple

Tej is the son of actor-producer Nagendra Babu. Tripathi and Tej have worked together in Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. They reportedly fell in love on the sets of Mister and the speculations around their love story began circulating online. Tej made his debut with Mukunda. Tripathi, meanwhile, entered the industry with the show Pyaar Ka Bandhan and debuted in movies with Andala Rakshasi.