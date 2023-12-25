Jay Bhanushali's birthday: Reality shows he has hosted



By Isha Sharma 04:15 am Dec 25, 2023

Happy birthday, Jay Bhanushali

Hindi television's heartthrob Jay Bhanushali has made a name for himself through fiction shows such as Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Beyond these daily soaps, Bhanushali has quickly cemented himself as the producers' go-to choice when it comes to hosting reality shows across TV channels. On his 39th birthday, revisit some of them.

Multiple seasons of 'Dance India Dance'

Bhanushali has become synonymous with Dance India Dance over the last many years, and this comes as no surprise since he has been hosting different versions of the reality show since 2009! He has hosted five seasons of the dance-based reality show alongside multiple seasons of DID L'il Masters. Just last year, he was the presenter of DID Super Moms 3.

'The Voice India Kids'

Bhanushali was roped in to host two seasons of The Voice India Kids. The first season (2016) was co-hosted by host-singer Sugandha Mishra, while he hosted the second one (2017-2018) alone. Several established singers from the industry turned into coaches for the children. Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Shekhar Ravjiani, Palak Muchhal, Papon, and Himesh Reshammiya worked with the contestants to polish their singing prowess.

'Sabse Bada Kalakar'

Bhanushali can easily gel with kids. This became apparent again when he was chosen as the presenter of the talent hunt show for children, Sabse Bada Kalakar. The show aired on Sony TV between April and July 2017. "There seems to be (a) karmic connection between me and the kids as I am getting back-to-back offers to host children's shows," Bhanushali once quipped.

'India's Best Dancer'

Bhanushali's most recent reality show outing was in the form of India's Best Dancer Season 3, which began on Sony TV in April 2023 and ended in September 2023. The season went on for 52 episodes and was judged by actor Sonali Bendre and choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terrence Lewis. Samarpan Lama was crowned as the winner at the end of the show.