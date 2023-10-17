'The Wombles' remake is in development stage with Altitude Television

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'The Wombles' remake is in development stage with Altitude Television

By Aikantik Bag 01:52 pm Oct 17, 202301:52 pm

'The Wombles' is set to get a remake on its 50th anniversary

Altitude Television, a division of Altitude Media Group, is collaborating with The Wombles production house to create a contemporary remake of the cherished British family show, The Wombles. This animated series tells the story of fuzzy creatures residing under Wimbledon Common and will be penned by Will Davies, known for his work on How to Train Your Dragon.

2/3

Classic series turned 50 recently

The original stop-motion series, based on Elisabeth Beresford's children's novels, aired on BBC in the mid-1970s with Bernard Cribbins voicing the characters. It was later revamped for ITV in the mid-'90s and remastered this year to mark its 50th anniversary. Altitude Television is yet to disclose how they will adapt the classic series for today's viewers.

3/3

Altitude Media Group's upcoming projects

Recently, Altitude Media Group welcomed Chris Clark as MD and Chief Creative Officer, along with Development Executive Gabby Kardar. Clark, a former Working Title executive, has credits such as The Guard, Johnny English Reborn, and Man Vs. Bee. Kardar also contributed to Man Vs. Bee. The company is presently developing an adaptation of astronaut Chris Hadfield's Cold War novel The Apollo Murders with Sylvester Stallone's Balboa Productions and an English-language rendition of Movistar+'s Spanish thriller Riot Squad.