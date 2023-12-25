Happy birthday, Jackky Bhagnani: Popular titles produced by him

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, Jackky Bhagnani: Popular titles produced by him

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:15 am Dec 25, 202302:15 am

Actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani made his production debut with 'Sarbjit' in 2016

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is celebrating his 39th birthday on Monday. He began his acting career with a small role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) before debuting in a lead role in 2009 with Kal Kissne Dekhna. While he may not have been a successful actor, he has succeeded as a filmmaker. Let's look at his most popular films as a producer.

2/5

'Sarbjit' (2016)

A biographical drama on Sarabjit Singh, an Indian sentenced to death by Pakistan over alleged spying and terrorism, Sarbjit was released in May 2016. It featured Randeep Hooda in the titular role alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as his sister Dalbir Kaur and Richa Chadha as his wife Sukhpreet Kaur. Hooda underwent a massive physical transformation for Singh's portrayal, receiving critical acclaim for his performance.

3/5

'Cuttputlli' (2022)

Skipping the theaters, Cuttputlli was released directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in September 2022. It starred Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead alongside Chandrachur Singh, Joshua LeClair, and Sargun Mehta in supporting roles. The film is a remake of 2018 Tamil movie Ratsasan, featuring Vishnu Vishal in the lead, and was reportedly initially titled Mission Cinderella.

4/5

'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' (2023)

The disaster thriller film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, features Kumar in the lead role as Jaswant Singh Gill. Parineeti Chopra played his wife, Nirdosh. The film, released in October 2023, is based on West Bengal's 1989 Raniganj Coalfields collapse, showing Gill's real-life story of rescuing 65 trapped miners. Despite mostly decent reviews, it was a commercial failure.

5/5

'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' (2023)

Starring Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kriti Sanon, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is the first installment of the dystopian sports action drama film series. Shroff played dual roles of Guddu and Dalini, while Bachchan played Guddu's grandfather's role. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film was released in October 2023. Reportedly made on a Rs. 200cr budget, it emerged as a box office bomb.