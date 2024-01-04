'Captain Miller' pre-release event: Host Aishwarya Ragupathi alleges harassment

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Captain Miller' pre-release event: Host Aishwarya Ragupathi alleges harassment

By Aikantik Bag 02:35 pm Jan 04, 202402:35 pm

Aishwarya Ragupathi reacts after being harassed at 'Captain Miller' event

Captain Miller starring Dhanush recently held a pre-release event where anchor Aishwarya Ragupathi bravely confronted a man who allegedly harassed her. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about harassment and safety. Post the event, Ragupathi took to social media and shared a statement regarding the same.

2/3

Ragupathi shared her experience on social media

Ragupathi revealed that a man harassed her in the crowd and attempted to escape when she confronted him. She chased him down, held on tight, and fought back. Despite being surrounded by supportive people, Ragupathi admitted to feeling frightened by "the few percent of monsters." Captain Miller is helmed by Rocky director Arun Matheswaran and is slated to hit the theaters on January 12.

3/3

Read Ragupathi's statement here