Know why Nigel Lythgoe is under investigation for assault lawsuits

By Isha Sharma 02:33 pm Jan 04, 202402:33 pm

Hollywood TV director-producer Nigel Lythgoe has been accused of sexual assault

Hollywood TV director-producer Nigel Lythgoe, who's behind popular American reality shows such as So You Think You Can Dance and American Idol, is currently looking at legal troubles. Per Variety, he is under investigation by Sony Pictures Television's 19 Entertainment, which co-produces SYTYCD alongside Dick Clark Productions. The investigation comes on the heels of multiple sexual assault allegations leveled at him by a couple of women who professionally collaborated with Lythgoe.

Paula Abdul's lawsuit against Lythgoe and production companies

One of the lawsuits is by Paula Abdul. "For years, Abdul has remained silent about the sexual assaults and harassment she experienced on account of Lythgoe due to fear of speaking out against one of the most well-known producers of television competition shows who could easily break her career as a television personality and of being ostracized and blackballed by an industry that had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual assault and harassment," it said.

The second lawsuit involves 'All American Girl' contestants

Lythgoe is facing another lawsuit from two anonymous contestants of the 2003 show All American Girl. TMZ reported, "They allege he lifted up the sweater she was wearing, and 'engulfed' one of the women while trying to kiss her...and she immediately rejected him." The plaintiffs have sued Lythgoe and an undisclosed production company for sexual assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment, and negligence under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act.

Lythgoe previously denied Abdul's allegations

Lythgoe responded to singer Abdul's allegations on December 30, stating, "To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement. Not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for. " "While Paula's history of erratic behavior is well known, I can't pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue."

A look at Lythgoe's work on television

The 74-year-old Lythgoe has produced a variety of American shows such as The Next Great American Band, American Idol, The Brian Conley Show, Idol Gives Back, and Superstars of Dance. He has also helmed Survivor, Popstars, Gladiators, Superstars of Dance, and So You Think You Can Dance. In his long career, he has been nominated for multiple Emmys in the Outstanding Reality/Competition Program category. He was married to former British dancer Bonita Lythgoe between 1974 and 2010.