'Star Trek' to '1923': Best Paramount Plus shows of 2023

By Namrata Ganguly 02:15 am Dec 29, 2023

Before moving on to the new year that awaits some of the most exciting and anticipated shows, how about a recap of some of the best shows in 2023? OTT platform Paramount Plus continues to be a treasure trove of captivating content, offering a diverse range of genres and compelling narratives. Check out this curation comprising the best shows of Paramount Plus in 2023.

'School Spirits' (2023- )

The supernatural teen drama television show School Spirits is set in the fictional town of Split River. It centers on Maddie, a teenage girl trapped in the afterlife, looking into her own mysterious disappearance while adjusting to high school in the afterlife. She embarks on a crime-solving journey, but as she gets closer to the truth, she discovers more secrets and lies.

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' (2022- )

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds propels fans back into the iconic Star Trek universe, following the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise. This series promises exploration, diverse cultures, and the embodiment of the optimistic ethos of Starfleet. With new faces and familiar favorites, it continues the legacy of Gene Roddenberry's visionary science fiction franchise.

'1923' (2022-2023)

The Western drama television show 1923 is a prequel to the Paramount show Yellowstone and a sequel to 1883. Isabel May reprises her role as the narrator, Elsa Dutton, from 1883. Through the Dutton family in 1923, the show explores the effects of the early stages of the Great Depression, the Prohibition era, and drought affecting Montana long before the 1929 Wall Street Crash.

'Star Trek: Picard' (2020-2023)

Star Trek: Picard follows the iconic Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in a new chapter of his life. Set in a post-Starfleet career, Picard is drawn into a complex mystery involving old allies, new adversaries, and the fate of synthetic life. The series explores themes of legacy, morality, and the enduring spirit of exploration in the Star Trek universe.

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' (2020- )

The animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks takes a humorous dive into the lives of the support crew aboard one of Starfleet's least important ships, the USS Cerritos. It offers a comedic perspective on the Star Trek universe, blending irreverent humor with sci-fi adventures. It explores the daily lives and misadventures of the unsung heroes who keep the starships running.