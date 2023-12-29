Rahul-Athiya to Randeep-Lin: Indian celebrity weddings of 2023

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:15 am Dec 29, 202301:15 am

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are the newest couple on the block to get married in 2023

Several celebrity couples from Indian cinema took their relationships forward by getting hitched in 2023. While some actors married their colleagues, others found their live partners in different professions, including sports and politics. Before we big goodbye to 2023, here is a recap of some of the biggest celebrity weddings from the entertainment industry that we witnessed this year.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

The year 2023 began on an eventful note with the wedding of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul and his longtime actor-girlfriend Athiya Shetty. The couple got married on January 23 at Shetty's actor-father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra. Among those who attended the celebrations were cricketers Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron, besides Diana Penty, Anshula Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, and many others.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

One of the biggest and most highly anticipated Bollywood weddings of 2023 was that of the Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. In a destination wedding at the Suryagarh Fortress Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the duo tied the knot on February 7. The ceremony witnessed about 150 guests, including families and industry colleagues, including Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker married her activist-politician beau Fahad Ahmad under the Special Marriage Act. On February 16, Bhasker announced that they submitted their documents for court marriage on January 6. Later, they hosted traditional wedding celebrations in Bareilly and New Delhi in March. A hoard of political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, and others attended their New Delhi reception.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Bollywood witnessed another wedding between an actor-politician couple when Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha. Opting for a destination wedding, the couple flew to Udaipur, Rajasthan, where they married at The Leela Palace on September 24. While her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave it a miss due to work commitments, several political leaders were in attendance.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi ditched the domestic venues and chose an international wedding destination. They exchanged vows at the picturesque Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1. Following their wedding in Italy, the couple hosted a grand reception upon their return to India. The post-wedding celebrations were held in Hyderabad on November 5.

Randeep Hooda and Lim Laishram

Recently, it was Randeep Hooda who took everyone by surprise when he announced his wedding to actor Lin Laishram. Their marriage ceremony was held on November 29 in Manipur's capital, Imphal, as per the Manipuri traditions. After a traditional wedding, the couple threw a reception party for their friends and colleagues from the industry in Mumbai.

