Best of 2023: Favorite villains in Indian OTT space

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:21 pm Dec 28, 202311:21 pm

Anil Kapoor to Gulshan Devaiah, check out 2023's best villains in the OTT world

The Indian OTT space saw some of the best series being released in the year 2023. Along with the shows, the digital world also gave us some of the most memorable villains and gray characters that grabbed our attention. As we inch closer to 2024, let us rewind to some of the best villains that became fan favorites in 2023.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor as Shailendra "Shelly" Rungta is the best villain we saw ruling the OTT space this year. In the British series The Night Manager's eponymous Indian adaptation, Kapoor essayed the role of a deadly arms dealer. While the show also featured Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead alongside Sobhita Dhuliapa and Tillotama Shome, it was Kapoor, in all honesty, who stole the show.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma is one of the most promising rising stars of Indian cinema. The actor was all over the OTT with at least three titles that featured him in the lead: Dahaad (series), Lust Stories 2 (film), and Jaane Jaan (film). His best act was in Dahaad, which also portrayed him as Anand Swarnakar, a psychopath killer under the guise of a school teacher.

Gulshan Devaiah

Another brilliant actor who showed his acting prowess through various OTT releases in 2023 is Gulshan Devaiah. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, and Devaiah in the lead, Guns & Gulaabs is a Raj & DK directorial. Devaiah was cast as Chaar Cut Atmaram in it. He embodied a villainous persona that drew the audience's attention with his dark performance, especially the one-liners.

Deepak Dobriyal

Whether it is a comic role or that of a villain, Deepak Dobriyal never disappoints with his acting. It came as a pleasant surprise when he essayed Aagyo Dao alias Monk's role in Saas, Bahu, Aur Flamingo. From his look to how he portrayed the character of Savitri's (played by Dimple Kapadia) bitter rival, Dobriyal nailed it as the villain in the series.

Kritika Kamra

This year, Kritika Kamra successfully took on the challenge of essaying the role of a lady gangster in Bambai Meri Jaan. She was cast as Habiba in the Shujaat Saudagar-helmed crime thriller series starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead. It was the first time that Kamra essayed a gray character, receiving critical appreciation for it. Habiba's character is loosely inspired by Haseena Parker.