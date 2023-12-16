Kajol to headline horror film directed by Vishal Furia: Report

Kajol to headline horror film directed by Vishal Furia: Report

By Isha Sharma 04:45 pm Dec 16, 2023

Kajol to headline a horror film soon

Kajol has been winning hearts for over three decades in Bollywood but hasn't stopped experimenting with her craft. Now, in the latest development, Peeping Moon has reported that the actor is ready to headline her first out-and-out horror film, titled Maa. Helmed by Chhorii fame Vishal Furia, the film will be produced by her husband and actor Ajay Devgn's banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It is currently in the pre-production stage.

Why does this story matter?

Bollywood has been reeling under the dearth of out-and-out horror projects in the recent past. The films that supposedly belong to this genre have fallen flat on their face critically and commercially, so hopefully, with Furia in the director's chair and Kajol in the lead, that will change with Maa. Maa will also mark Kajol's continued association with Devgn's banner after movies such as Tribhanga and Helicopter Eela.

'Maa' to focus on motherhood; shooting begins in January

A source told Peeping Moon, "Horror is a genre [Kajol] has never explored and one she has been wanting to try her hand at." "So when [Furia] approached her with this gripping script set in a very unusual world, she instantly embraced it. It's a world we have never seen Kajol in before, and she is madly excited to embark on this new thrilling journey," they added. It will reportedly go on floors in January in Kolkata.

Kajol's upcoming projects, Vishal Furia's releases

For Kajol, 2024 is set to be a landmark year. She will share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and newcomer Ibrahim Ali Khan for Sarzameen and will also be seen in Netflix's Do Patti, co-starring and produced by her Dilwale colleague Kriti Sanon. As for Furia, he is currently busy with Chhorii 2, a sequel to his horror film Chhorii, and SonyLIV's suspense thriller series 36 Days, featuring Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Sharib Hashmi, Shruti Seth, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Learn more about Furia's career, his projects

Furia holds prowess in the horror-thriller genre, and his repertoire teems with projects in this space. In 2015, he directed an episode of the TV series Darr Sabko Lagta Hai, and in 2017, made his feature film debut with the Marathi film Lapachhapi, which was later remade into Chhorii (2021). He has also helmed Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte's Forensic (2022) and co-directed Criminal Justice (2019).