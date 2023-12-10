'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' trailer: Ananya-Siddhant-Adarsh promise complicated friendship tale

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' trailer: Ananya-Siddhant-Adarsh promise complicated friendship tale

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' will be released on December 26

The makers of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Ananya Panday, finally unveiled its trailer on Sunday. Helmed by Arjun Varain Singh, this urban tale of three young friends is co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Singh. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Zoya-Kagti's Tiger Baby, it will arrive on Netflix on December 26.

Tale of friendship, complexities in social media world

The 2:41-minute-long trailer gives a peek into the lives of the trio: Imaad (Chaturvedi), Ahana (Panday), and Neil (Gourav). Going by the clip, the film revolves around their friendship as they navigate relationships, career aspirations, and life amid the complexities created in this social media era. We also get a glimpse at Kalki Kanmani in the trailer, who portrays the love interest of Imaad.

