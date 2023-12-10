'Indians have grown up': Ram Gopal Varma on 'Animal's success

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

'Indians have grown up': Ram Gopal Varma on 'Animal's success

By Isha Sharma 06:40 pm Dec 10, 202306:40 pm

Ram Gopal Varma on Sunday wrote several long threads on X defending 'Animal'

After releasing on December 1, Animal has found itself in the eye of the storm due to its alleged misogyny and rampant glorification of toxic characters. However, it also found support from several filmmakers, the premier being Ram Gopal Varma, who earlier reviewed the film and expressed his desire to "lick Ranbir Kapoor's feet." On Sunday, he defended the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial again.

2/7

RGV's takeaways for Indian viewers

In a post on "five takeaways" from Animal for "the people of India," Varma wrote, "If films are believed to be an art form and reflect culture, ANIMAL has redefined culture and destroyed what was earlier called art." "Indians are not the same Indians, what the earlier Indians used to think... All INDIANS now realize that ALL INDIANS have GROWN UP (sic)," he added.

3/7

Read his entire post 'for people' here

4/7

He took multiple digs at critics

In another post for critics, RGV said, "The WORST reviewed film becoming the MOST watched film of INDIA proves that CRITICS make zero difference to a film's BOX OFFICE." "CRITICS should watch ANIMAL repeatedly to re-evaluate their critical standards and in the process get UPDATED." He separately added, "The entire Indian film industry can now be divided into 2 eras, namely pre-1.12.2023 and post-1.12.2023."

5/7

Here's more of takeaways from 'Animal' for critics, per Varma

6/7

RGV also offered advice to 'cinema people of India'

Varma shared another post for the "cinema people of India." "All film [school] syllabuses need to be immediately scrapped...a single lesson should be taught to all the future students on 'How to Make a Film Like Animal?'" he wrote. "All filmmakers should...realize that the audience will no longer see their childish films because ALL AUDIENCES have GROWN UP after seeing ANIMAL," RGV added.

7/7

Here's what Varma further wrote