'Rumors In Pieces': Director Sajid Khan clarifies amid death-related confusion

By Aikantik Bag 10:41 pm Dec 28, 202310:41 pm

Director Sajid Khan shares video to clarify rumors about his well-being

Housefull director Sajid Khan on Thursday took to Instagram to clear up confusion surrounding his well-being after some media outlets mistakenly used his photo in reports of the death of another actor named Sajid Khan. The late actor, known for playing the younger version of Sunil Dutt's character Birju in Mother India (1957), passed away on December 22 after a battle with cancer. In a video, the director clarified the mix-up and assured everyone that he was alive and well.

Khan shares video clarification

In the video, Khan explained that the late actor was born in 1951 and appeared in Mother India, which was released in 1957. Since the news broke, many people have been reaching out to him to confirm his well-being, he said. The director urged media outlets and fans to be responsible and avoid spreading misinformation. He said, "I am alive. And may that Sajid Khan's soul genuinely rest in peace (sic)."

