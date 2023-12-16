Happy birthday, Harshvardhan Rane: 5 interesting things about him

Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane has made a safe space for himself in the entertainment industry. After his celluloid debut in Telugu cinema with Thakita Thakita in 2010, Rane has acted in about two dozen films including his last release, Tara Vs Bilal, co-starring Sonia Rathee. On his 40th birthday on Saturday, we bring you some interesting facts about the actor.

He was to mark his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Six years after his Telugu debut, Rane acted in his maiden Bollywood movie Sanam Teri Kasam, which was released in 2016. According to reports, he was set to enter the Hindi cinema as a Sanjay Leela Bhansali actor in the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. He reportedly opted out of the project.

He is a teetotaler

Like many from the industry, Rane is also a fitness freak. To maintain his physique, Rane swears by a clean and healthy diet. Contrary to the beliefs, the actor is reportedly a teetotaler; he neither drinks nor smokes. His passion for fitness extends to indulging in outdoor sporting activities as well. Per reports, he is a huge football fanatic.

He did a shirt-off initiative for a charity

Actors are known to conduct various activities to raise money for a good cause. Rane, too, has used his stardom for a charitable cause. If media reports are to be believed, the Paltan actor organized a shirt-off initiative by going topless. The money raised from the event was reportedly utilized to support the upbringing of an orphan baby girl.

He started his career with TV

Rane has carved a niche for himself as one of the popular stars in India, especially in Telugu films. However, what many might not be aware of, is the fact that before entering films, he had a brief stint in the television world. Rane's first acting project was with SAB TV's series Left Right Left, starring Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead.

He used to barter with friends to listen to music

Rane loved music since his early days. In an old interview, he said, "I used to sneak out of my house to meet my friends in the neighborhood to listen to music. I was not attracted to alcohol or cigarettes, it was music all the way. It was like a barter. I did their engineering drawings, and they let me listen to music."