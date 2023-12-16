Best of 2023: Indian celebrities and their big international wins

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Vir Das to MM Keeravani, check out Indians who won it big on the global stage

The year 2023 has been one of the best years for Indian showbiz. From bringing an Academy Award to winning big at the Golden Globe Awards, you name an international honor, and our beloved celebrities have brought that home for us. Before the year ends, let's look back at Indian stars who made us proud of their achievements on the global front.

Vir Das

Actor-comedian Vir Das may have been in controversies in the past over his Two Indias monologue, but those have completely been overshadowed by his marvelous win at the International Emmy Awards in 2023. In November, Das won an Emmy Award for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: Landing. He was nominated alongside Argentina's El Encargado and France's Le Flambeau, among others.

MM Keeravani and Chandrabose

The South Indian music sensation MM Keeravani and lyricist-singer Chandrabose have given multiple reasons for us to be proud of. Their song Naatu Naatu (RRR), won not one but multiple national and international awards. They won an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award each for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Score category. Keeravani also won his second National Film Award for RRR.

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Kartiki Gonsalves

Another powerful Indian duo that bagged an Oscar for the country was producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and documentary filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves. The duo picked up an Academy Award in the Best Documentary Short Film category for The Elephant Whisperers. The critically acclaimed documentary film was released on Netflix in December 2022. It was also nominated for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Richa Chadha

Just like her actor-husband Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha is also making it big in the international circuit. Her work was recognized by the Government of France, which bestowed her with the Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of the Arts and Letters). The prestigious honor was conferred to her during the recently held Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi is not only an actor but also a sportsman. He recently represented the country at the International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship which was held in Dubai. Bedi didn't only participate in his maiden international sports event but also clinched a medal. He won the 400-meter race in the championship, bagging a gold medal for the country.