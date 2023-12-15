Must-watch documentaries for all sports enthusiasts

By Namrata Ganguly

Since documentaries provide the rawest and the most intimate glimpses into any and every life on the planet, step into the world of sports through the lens of compelling narratives with our curated list of must-watch documentaries for sports enthusiasts. From the grit and determination of athletes to the triumphs and tribulations of their journeys, these documentaries transcend the field.

'Beckham' (2023)

The Netflix mini docuseries Beckham delves into the meteoric rise and global impact of one of football's most iconic figures, David Beckham. Directed by Succession fame Fisher Stevens, it provides an intimate portrait of the legendary player's career. It showcases the dark side of fame, media scrutiny, and the incident of his receiving a red card at the World Cup 1998.

'The Last Dance' (2020)

The Last Dance chronicles the iconic career of basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls's pursuit of a sixth NBA championship. The mini docuseries provides an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at Jordan's career, interweaving triumphs, controversies, and untold stories. With exclusive footage and candid interviews, it is an electrifying exploration of basketball history and Jordan's enduring legacy.

'Free Solo' (2018)

The breathtaking sports documentary Free Solo captures the daring journey of rock climber Alex Honnold. It follows Honnold as he attempts an unprecedented free solo climb of El Capitan's 3,000-foot vertical rock face in Yosemite National Park. The documentary explores the mental and physical challenges of this audacious feat, offering a gripping and vertigo-inducing glimpse into the world of extreme rock climbing.

'O.J.: Made in America' (2016)

Produced and directed by Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America goes beyond the courtroom, unraveling the complex narrative of OJ Simpson's life and the socio-cultural context surrounding his trial. This multi-part Oscar-winning series explores race, fame, and the criminal justice system, offering a comprehensive and thought-provoking examination of one of the most infamous trials in American history.

'Venus and Serena' (2012)

As the title suggests, Venus and Serena explores the extraordinary lives and careers of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. It offers an intimate look at the sisters' rise to dominance in the tennis world, showcasing their resilience, dedication, and the profound impact they've had on the sport. It's a compelling portrait of two iconic athletes who transcended barriers and redefined tennis history.