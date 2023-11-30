5 OTT releases you can't miss this weekend

OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

As you step into the first week of the last month of this year, we got you a carefully curated list of must-watch shows and movies. From gripping dramas and thrillers to films from some of the biggest Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, and Sara Ali Khan, here's what the OTT platforms have got for you this weekend.

'Chithha' (November 28- Disney+ Hotstar)

Starring and co-produced by Siddharth, the Tamil thriller drama film Chithha follows a man who is raising his niece like his own daughter. As she gets kidnapped by a pedophile, the man sets on a journey to rescue her. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film also stars Nimisha Sajayan in her Tamil debut, and Sahasra Shree as the niece.

'Family Switch' (November 30- Netflix)

Based on Amy Krouse-Rosenthal's book Bedtime For Mommy, the Netflix movie Family Switch follows Jess and Bill Walker as put their best efforts into keeping the family together when their children are growing more independent and distant as they are growing older. And on a crucial day of their lives, the family wakes up to a full body switch.

'Shehar Lakhot' (November 30- Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Devika Bhagat and Navdeep Singh, the upcoming neo-noir series Shehar Lokhat stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait, Shruthy Menon, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, among others. The series follows a man who is compelled to confront his past and establish his innocence when he returns to his hometown against his will but ends up in a deeper muddle of mysteries and deception.

'Mission Raniganj' (December 1- Netflix)

The disaster thriller film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is based on a true story of the West Bengal's Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989. The story revolves around 65 men stranded in a flooded coal mine and mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill organizing a difficult rescue operation to save them. It stars Kumar, Chopra, Rajesh Sharma, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, among others.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' (December 2- Jio Cinema)

Laxman Utekar's rom-com film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Kaushal and Khan as a small-town happily married couple living in a joint family in Indore. The film follows the couple- Kapil and Soumya- as a series of comedic events unfold when their family gets to know of their plan of getting a divorce. It earned around Rs. 116cr gross worldwide at the box office.