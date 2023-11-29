Karan Johar reveals exciting 'Koi Mil Gaya' song titbit

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Karan Johar reveals exciting 'Koi Mil Gaya' song titbit

By Aikantik Bag 05:08 pm Nov 29, 202305:08 pm

'Koffee With Karan' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is considered a cult Bollywood film and it established Karan Johar as a director. The romantic comedy has been a fan favorite despite its flaws. Johar is set to unite with the leads Rani Mukerji and Kajol in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. In their conversation, they spoke about their days while shooting the film. Let's get into some amazing anecdotes.

2/3

How did Mukerji become the choreographer?

Johar spilled beans on how Mukerji took on the role of a choreographer for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol during the filming of the song Koi Mil Gaya. "Those were the days that none of us rehearsed right for the song and dance moves? There was no such thing as a rehearsal hall, there was one and I think Rani was the only one, she was new and young, she went and rehearsed all the steps," Johar shared.

3/3

Actual choreographer Farah Khan lauded Mukerji's dedication and efforts

Speaking about the incident, Johar recounted, "Loudly, from afar, Farah (Khan) said, 'She is the only one who is doing it right, you all are doing rubbish.' Then, immediately both Khan and Kajol went to Rani who had become the choreographer teaching them the steps. It was hilarious." The song went on to become a staple in every college festival post the release.