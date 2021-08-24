Decoding the rivalry between Williams sisters: Key stats

Serena Williams vs Venus Williams: Here is the statistical comparison

The riveting rivalry between the Williams sisters has been making headlines since the late 1990s. Serena Williams and Venus Williams are regarded as the all-time greats. The two legends have also won 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals while playing doubles. Their rivalry in singles is a treat for the tennis fans. Here, we decode the same.

Serena

A look at Serena's career stats

Serena has won the most number of Grand Slams (23) in women's singles in the Open Era. She has a total of six US Open titles to her name. In 2017, she won her seventh Australian Open title. Besides winning seven Wimbledon titles, Serena has won the Roland Garros thrice (2002, 2013, and 2015). She has a win-loss record of 365-54 at majors.

Venus

Career stats of Venus

Venus is one of the most experienced players in the contemporary phase. The 41-year-old turned professional in 1997. Three seasons later, she claimed her maiden Grand Slam title by winning Wimbledon. Venus has won the grass-court even a total of five times. Besides, she has won the US Open twice. Venus has a win-loss record of 271-82 at majors.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Serena and Venus have met a total of 31 times. The former enjoys a lead of 19-12 in the WTA head-to-head series. They recently clashed at the 2020 Top Seed Open, where Serena beat Venus 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the last 16. Notably, Serena and Venus first played against each other in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open.

Information

Match results across tournaments

Here are the match results across tournaments. Grand Slams: Serena leads 11-5. WTA Finals: Serena leads 2-1. WTA 1000: Venus leads 6-2. WTA 500: Serena leads 2-0. WTA 250: Serena leads 1-0, Grand Slam Cup: Serena leads 1-0.

Rivalry

Here are the other interesting numbers

Serena leads Venus on all the three courts that are used at Grand Slams (Hard-court: Serena 12-9, Clay: Serena 2-1, Grass: Serena 4-2). Serena also has a 7-2 lead in the major finals. She won her last of the 23 majors at the 2017 Australian Open after defeating Venus 6-4, 6-4. Besides, Serena leads 9-3 in all-time finals.

Do you know?

Five consecutive meetings in Grand Slam finals

Serena and Venus met in five consecutive Grand Slam finals between and 2002 and 2003. Serena won all five of these finals (French Open, Wimbledon: twice, US Open, and Australian Open). Three of them turned out to be three-setters.