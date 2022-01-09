Jennifer Garner named Woman of the Year by Harvard's theatrical-troupe

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 09, 2022, 11:26 am 2 min read

Jennifer Garner will be receiving the top honor next month

2022 has started on a good note for Jennifer Garner. That's because the Golden Globe awardee has bagged an honor from the prestigious Harvard University for her work in the entertainment field and philanthropy. She has been named Woman of the Year by the varsity's Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which is reportedly the world's third oldest theater group, established way back in 1844. Here's more.

Fact The award was founded in 1851

The Woman of the Year award was founded in 1851 by the group. The main purpose of the same is to honor those who have made "lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment." Before Garner, top actresses such as Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn, Ethel Merman, and singer Cher, were accorded the award. Fences star Viola Davis was the recipient last year.

Details Garner will receive the top honor on February 5

In their statement, the theater troupe said Garner will be leading a parade to be held in Harvard Square on February 5, followed by a roast. On that day, Hasty Pudding Theatricals will also present their latest outing, HPT 173: Ship Happens!, after which Garner will receive her pudding pot. The link for booking the tickets was also shared on their Instagram handle.

Quote We are thrilled to honor Jennifer Garner, says co-producer

"We are thrilled to honor Jennifer Garner, who will be the first Woman of the Year to be honored on Opening Night. 13 Going on 30 was my go-to movie growing up, so I can't wait to meet her," said Molly Chiang, co-producer. Apart from 13 Going on 30, Garner was also a part of several acclaimed films like Juno and Dallas Buyers Club.

Career She is trustee at Save the Children

Source: Website of Save the Children

As far as her social work is concerned, Garner is a trustee at Save the Children and has advocated across the US to raise funds. She is also a co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, an organic food company. The actress, who touches the milestone of 50 this April, will next be seen in The Adam Project, which hits Netflix on March 11.