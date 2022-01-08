Mahesh Manjrekar's next Marathi film advancing toward theatrical release

Mahesh Manjrekar's next Marathi film advancing toward theatrical release

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 08, 2022, 08:54 pm 2 min read

Undeterred by scary COVID-19 numbers, Mahesh Manjrekar's next to have theatrical release

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has taken a bold decision regarding his next release. The Marathi film, Naay Varanbhaat Loncha Kon Naay Koncha, will be launched in the theaters on January 14, at a time when multiple movie postponements have adorned the headlines. Notably, the worrying COVID-19 condition and re-enforced curbs had led to postponements. The trailer for the upcoming thriller dropped earlier on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since the COVID-19 graph has started picking up pace again, big-screen releases have suffered a blow.

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, which was to premiere on December 31, 2021, was one of the earliest postponed ventures.

Then, one after the other, makers of pan-India releases like RRR, Radhe Shyam, and Jared Leto's Morbius had to push back release dates in keeping with the present situation.

Manjrekar, whose last release (also a theatrical launch) was Salman Khan-starrer, Antim: The Final Truth, announced the release date for his next on Friday. He also dropped a new poster for the film that is going to capture the "spine-chilling reality of the city's underbelly." Starring Umesh Jagtap, Kashmera Shah, Chhaya Kadam, Shashank Shende, and Rohit Haldikar, Manjrekar has helmed its screenplay and direction.

Here's the trailer of the Marathi film

Screenplay is based on playwright Jayant Pawar's story

Backed by Narendra Hirawat and Shreyans Hirawat of NH STUDIOZ, Naay Varanbhaat Loncha Kon Naay Koncha, has Vijay Shinde credited as the co-producer. Karan B Rawat has taken care of the cinematography, while Hitesh Modak is the music composer for the film. As per reports, the tale has been taken from a story by veteran playwright, late Jayant Pawar.

Manjrekar has film on Nathuram Godse in store

Majrekar's Antim premiered on ZEE5 after completing its theatrical run on December 24, 2021. The noted filmmaker/actor has multiple projects in different stages of production, too. While hosting Bigg Boss Marathi S03, the 63-year-old revealed he would be making a film with runner-up Jay Dudhane. In October, he had announced that he was working on a film on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, too.